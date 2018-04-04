United Therapeutics (UTHR) Upgraded to Neutral by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning. They currently have $115.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of United Therapeutics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of United Therapeutics to $180.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $135.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:UTHR traded down $2.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $113.72. The company had a trading volume of 32,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,661. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $4,644.81, a PE ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.34. United Therapeutics has a one year low of $106.30 and a one year high of $152.55.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The biotechnology company reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $464.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.55 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 24.22% and a return on equity of 24.41%. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.12 earnings per share. equities research analysts forecast that United Therapeutics will post 12.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other United Therapeutics news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 43,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.14, for a total transaction of $4,781,687.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,652 shares in the company, valued at $2,406,403.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 43,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.11, for a total transaction of $4,780,507.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,405,753.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 108,962 shares of company stock valued at $12,137,636. 7.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $139,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $178,000. JOYN Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. HL Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $220,000.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation is a biotechnology company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of chronic and life-threatening conditions. The Company markets and sells four commercial therapies in the United States to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH): Remodulin (treprostinil) Injection; Tyvaso (treprostinil) Inhalation Solution (Tyvaso); Orenitram (treprostinil) Extended-Release Tablets (Orenitram); and Adcirca (tadalafil) Tablets (Adcirca).

