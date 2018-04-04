Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Raises Position in UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) by 1,036.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,906 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 14,506 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UNH. RNC Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% during the second quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% during the second quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 3,199 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% during the second quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 3,974 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.3% during the second quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 3,524 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 18.2% during the second quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 818 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNH opened at $224.58 on Wednesday. UnitedHealth Group has a twelve month low of $164.60 and a twelve month high of $250.79. The company has a market capitalization of $210,176.38, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.09. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 21.29%. The company had revenue of $52.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group will post 12.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 8th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 29.79%.

In other news, Director William C. Ballard, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.38, for a total transaction of $2,463,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 76,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,881,824.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven H. Nelson sold 14,233 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.22, for a total transaction of $3,276,721.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 18,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,194,378.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 77,015 shares of company stock valued at $17,879,199. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price target (up previously from $235.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, January 12th. Piper Jaffray reissued a “buy” rating and set a $259.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $14.50 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $244.06.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

