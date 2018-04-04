UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Given Daily News Impact Score of 0.22

News coverage about UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) has been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm ranks the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. UnitedHealth Group earned a news sentiment score of 0.22 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the healthcare conglomerate an impact score of 46.3355479241349 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded up $1.27 on Wednesday, reaching $225.85. 2,072,428 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,976,763. UnitedHealth Group has a 52 week low of $164.60 and a 52 week high of $250.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $210,176.38, a P/E ratio of 22.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $52.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.57 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 21.29%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group will post 12.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 9th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 8th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.79%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UNH. Zacks Investment Research raised UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $235.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $260.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.06.

In other news, Director Kenneth Irwin Shine sold 198 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.55, for a total transaction of $48,024.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,790,567 shares in the company, valued at $434,302,025.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.36, for a total transaction of $2,243,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,771,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $397,399,220.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,015 shares of company stock valued at $17,879,199 over the last 90 days. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/unitedhealth-group-unh-earns-daily-media-impact-score-of-0-22-updated-updated.html.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.