UnitedHealth Group (UNH) Holdings Raised by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,013,564 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 512,182 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 0.9% of UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.52% of UnitedHealth Group worth $1,105,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 15,333.3% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 463 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 18.2% during the second quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 818 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 461.9% during the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 826 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth about $168,000. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 546.0% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 801 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Larry C. Renfro sold 22,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.94, for a total value of $5,078,804.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 173,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,659,047.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William C. Ballard, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.38, for a total value of $2,463,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 76,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,881,824.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,015 shares of company stock valued at $17,879,199. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

UNH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $267.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, January 20th. Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $269.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, December 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $269.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.06.

UNH opened at $224.58 on Wednesday. UnitedHealth Group has a 12-month low of $164.60 and a 12-month high of $250.79. The company has a market capitalization of $207,079.86, a PE ratio of 22.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.09. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 21.29% and a net margin of 5.25%. The company had revenue of $52.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group will post 12.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 9th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 8th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 29.79%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

