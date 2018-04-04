UnitedHealth Group (UNH) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage currently has $240.00 price objective on the healthcare conglomerate’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of UnitedHealth Group have outperformed the industry in a year's time. The company’s robust Government business and continued strong growth at Optum are driving long-term growth. Its international business and strong capital position that allows for business investment are the other positives. It has been witnessing an increase in membership from past many years. The company raised its 2018 earnings guidance led by tax reform upside. The stock has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings being revised upward over the last 90 days. Nevertheless, membership loss in its fee based commercial business and Brazilian business will pull down the overall membership growth.”

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on UNH. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group to $260.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $14.50 to $275.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $244.06.

NYSE:UNH opened at $224.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $210,176.38, a PE ratio of 22.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group has a 1 year low of $164.60 and a 1 year high of $250.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $52.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.57 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 21.29% and a net margin of 5.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group will post 12.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 8th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.79%.

In other news, insider Larry C. Renfro sold 22,184 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.94, for a total transaction of $5,078,804.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 173,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,659,047.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.36, for a total value of $2,243,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,771,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $397,399,220.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 77,015 shares of company stock valued at $17,879,199. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 15,333.3% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 463 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 818 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. 86.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

