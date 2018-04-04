Universa Market Capitalization Achieves $26.31 Million (UTNP)

Universa (CURRENCY:UTNP) traded 12.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 4th. One Universa token can currently be bought for $0.0154 or 0.00000230 BTC on major exchanges. Universa has a total market capitalization of $26.31 million and approximately $12,793.00 worth of Universa was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Universa has traded 16.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Universa alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007364 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002992 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.72 or 0.00697858 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00014433 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014976 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000443 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.27 or 0.00183238 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00035759 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00035683 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About Universa

Universa’s total supply is 4,997,891,952 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,710,945,603 tokens. The official website for Universa is www.universa.io. The Reddit community for Universa is /r/Universa_Blockchain.

Universa Token Trading

Universa can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood. It is not presently possible to purchase Universa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Universa must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Universa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Universa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Universa and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.