Universal Currency Price Reaches $0.71 on Top Exchanges (UNIT)

Universal Currency (CURRENCY:UNIT) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. Universal Currency has a total market cap of $9.55 million and $20,751.00 worth of Universal Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Universal Currency coin can currently be bought for about $0.71 or 0.00010400 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z, CoinExchange, Cryptopia and YoBit. During the last week, Universal Currency has traded 24.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Universal Currency alerts:

Emercoin (EMC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00032172 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.55 or 0.00709916 BTC.

BitBean (BITB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00021229 BTC.

Sprouts (SPRTS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001533 BTC.

Breakout (BRK) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002046 BTC.

BitTokens (BXT) traded up 79% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00030100 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0892 or 0.00001305 BTC.

Universal Currency Profile

Universal Currency (CRYPTO:UNIT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 1st, 2015. Universal Currency’s total supply is 17,530,885 coins and its circulating supply is 13,430,885 coins. The official website for Universal Currency is www.u-currency.com. Universal Currency’s official Twitter account is @UnitCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PoS mining starts at block 10001 “

Buying and Selling Universal Currency

Universal Currency can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, CoinExchange, Bit-Z and Cryptopia. It is not presently possible to purchase Universal Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Universal Currency must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Universal Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Universal Currency Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Universal Currency and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.