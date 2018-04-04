Universal Display Co. (OLED) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $173.75.

Several brokerages recently commented on OLED. BidaskClub cut shares of Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Universal Display from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Universal Display from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Universal Display and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ OLED remained flat at $$97.60 during midday trading on Wednesday. 365,050 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,702,021. Universal Display has a 12-month low of $80.80 and a 12-month high of $209.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4,589.78, a PE ratio of 39.57 and a beta of 1.31.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.11. Universal Display had a net margin of 30.95% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The firm had revenue of $115.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.3% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Universal Display will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. This is a boost from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Universal Display’s payout ratio is presently 9.88%.

In other Universal Display news, Director Elizabeth H. Gemmill sold 2,500 shares of Universal Display stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.07, for a total transaction of $310,175.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard C. Elias sold 2,250 shares of Universal Display stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.60, for a total transaction of $291,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,750 shares of company stock valued at $10,601,775. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 111.4% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,961 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 2,087 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 35,926 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,203,000 after buying an additional 2,386 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Display during the fourth quarter worth about $281,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Display during the fourth quarter worth about $308,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Display

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in flat panel displays and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 22, 2018, it owned or had exclusive and co-exclusive licenses, or had sole license rights with respect to approximately 4,500 issued and pending patents worldwide.

