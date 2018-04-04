Gabelli Upgrades Universal Display (OLED) to Buy

Gabelli upgraded shares of Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, March 20th, Marketbeat reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Universal Display from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, March 19th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Universal Display from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Universal Display from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Universal Display from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Cowen set a $225.00 target price on shares of Universal Display and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $169.73.

OLED opened at $97.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4,752.10, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.16 and a beta of 1.32. Universal Display has a 1-year low of $80.80 and a 1-year high of $209.00.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $115.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.55 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 30.95% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Universal Display will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is a positive change from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.88%.

In related news, Chairman Sherwin I. Seligsohn sold 50,000 shares of Universal Display stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 143,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,623,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard C. Elias sold 2,250 shares of Universal Display stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.60, for a total transaction of $291,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,750 shares of company stock worth $10,601,775 in the last three months. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLED. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Universal Display by 96.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 335,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,914,000 after buying an additional 165,082 shares during the period. Honeycomb Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Universal Display during the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,171,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Universal Display by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 396,713 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,492,000 after buying an additional 128,667 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Universal Display by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 714,223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $92,028,000 after buying an additional 107,751 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Universal Display by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 266,898 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,080,000 after buying an additional 99,100 shares during the period. 63.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Universal Display

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in flat panel displays and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 22, 2018, it owned or had exclusive and co-exclusive licenses, or had sole license rights with respect to approximately 4,500 issued and pending patents worldwide.

