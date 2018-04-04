Universal Electronics Inc (UEIC) Director Gregory Stapleton Sells 10,000 Shares

Universal Electronics Inc (NASDAQ:UEIC) Director Gregory Stapleton sold 10,000 shares of Universal Electronics stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $500,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,881,554.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Universal Electronics stock opened at $50.05 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $733.93, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.23. Universal Electronics Inc has a 52-week low of $41.95 and a 52-week high of $72.50.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. The firm had revenue of $181.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.42 million. Universal Electronics had a negative net margin of 1.48% and a positive return on equity of 11.65%. Universal Electronics’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Universal Electronics Inc will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on UEIC shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Universal Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Universal Electronics in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Universal Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.75.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in Universal Electronics by 83.7% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Universal Electronics during the 4th quarter valued at about $235,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Universal Electronics during the 4th quarter valued at about $285,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Universal Electronics during the 4th quarter valued at about $324,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in Universal Electronics by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the period. 95.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Electronics Inc (UEI) develops control and sensor technology solutions and manufactures a line of pre-programmed and universal remote control products, audio-video (AV) accessories, and intelligent wireless security and automation components. The Company’s offerings include pre-programmed universal infrared (IR) and radio frequency (RF) remote controls that are sold primarily to subscription broadcasting providers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), retailers, and private label customers, and integrated circuits, on which its software and universal device control database is embedded, sold primarily to OEMs, subscription broadcasting providers, and private label customers.

