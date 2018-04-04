Universal Forest Products (UFPI) Rating Reiterated by BMO Capital Markets

Universal Forest Products (NASDAQ:UFPI)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a research report issued on Monday. They currently have a $37.00 target price on the construction company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on UFPI. Zacks Investment Research cut Universal Forest Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. BidaskClub cut Universal Forest Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

Get Universal Forest Products alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:UFPI opened at $32.26 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1,986.05, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.82. Universal Forest Products has a 1-year low of $25.93 and a 1-year high of $39.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Universal Forest Products (NASDAQ:UFPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $966.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $970.05 million. Universal Forest Products had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 3.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that Universal Forest Products will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Allen T. Peters sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total value of $50,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,076,305. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Allen T. Peters sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total value of $151,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,289,044.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,790 shares of company stock valued at $631,369. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Universal Forest Products by 166.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 468,674 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,005,000 after acquiring an additional 292,650 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Universal Forest Products in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Universal Forest Products by 209.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,884,817 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $371,868,000 after acquiring an additional 6,692,022 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Universal Forest Products by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 165,819 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,277,000 after acquiring an additional 23,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Universal Forest Products by 370.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,942 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,316 shares during the last quarter. 80.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/universal-forest-products-ufpi-rating-reiterated-by-bmo-capital-markets.html.

About Universal Forest Products

Universal Forest Products, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood composite decking, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Forest Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Forest Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.