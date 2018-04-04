Universal Forest Products (UFPI) VP Sells $238,533.90 in Stock

Universal Forest Products (NASDAQ:UFPI) VP Charles Scott Greene sold 7,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total transaction of $238,533.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $315,456.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Charles Scott Greene also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Universal Forest Products alerts:

On Tuesday, March 13th, Charles Scott Greene sold 5,695 shares of Universal Forest Products stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.59, for a total transaction of $191,295.05.

NASDAQ UFPI traded up $0.78 on Tuesday, hitting $32.26. 223,396 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 304,641. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Universal Forest Products has a 52 week low of $25.93 and a 52 week high of $39.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,986.05, a P/E ratio of 17.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.82.

Universal Forest Products (NASDAQ:UFPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). Universal Forest Products had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 3.03%. The firm had revenue of $966.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $970.05 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Universal Forest Products will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on UFPI shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Universal Forest Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Universal Forest Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Universal Forest Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Universal Forest Products in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Universal Forest Products presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Universal Forest Products by 209.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,884,817 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $371,868,000 after purchasing an additional 6,692,022 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Universal Forest Products by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,011,836 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341,224 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Universal Forest Products by 152.9% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,185,295 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,590,000 after purchasing an additional 716,621 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Universal Forest Products by 152.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,013,359 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,124,000 after purchasing an additional 612,656 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Universal Forest Products by 374.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 645,557 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,286,000 after purchasing an additional 509,493 shares during the period. 80.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WARNING: “Universal Forest Products (UFPI) VP Sells $238,533.90 in Stock” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/universal-forest-products-ufpi-vp-charles-scott-greene-sells-7095-shares-updated-updated.html.

Universal Forest Products Company Profile

Universal Forest Products, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood composite decking, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Forest Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Forest Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.