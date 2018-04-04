Universal Logistics (ULH) Getting Favorable News Coverage, Study Finds

Media headlines about Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) have been trending positive on Wednesday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Universal Logistics earned a daily sentiment score of 0.45 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the transportation company an impact score of 45.3604856057458 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Universal Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. BidaskClub cut Universal Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised Universal Logistics from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ULH traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.65. 7,431 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,137. The company has a market cap of $586.35, a P/E ratio of 28.29 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. Universal Logistics has a 12 month low of $11.65 and a 12 month high of $25.65.

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Universal Logistics had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 2.31%. The company had revenue of $314.02 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 5th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 2nd. Universal Logistics’s dividend payout ratio is 38.36%.

Universal Logistics Company Profile

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. It offers transportation services including dry van, flatbed, heavy haul, and refrigerated services; domestic and international freight forwarding and customs brokerage services; and final mile and ground expedite services.

