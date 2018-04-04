Universal Technical Institute (UTI) Earns Coverage Optimism Score of 0.07

Press coverage about Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) has trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Universal Technical Institute earned a news sentiment score of 0.07 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the company an impact score of 45.1039185690192 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UTI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th.

NYSE:UTI traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,377. Universal Technical Institute has a fifty-two week low of $2.21 and a fifty-two week high of $3.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.53, a PE ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 3.17.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.12). Universal Technical Institute had a negative return on equity of 7.58% and a negative net margin of 2.35%. The business had revenue of $81.16 million during the quarter. research analysts expect that Universal Technical Institute will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

Universal Technical Institute Company Profile

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians in the United States. The company offers undergraduate degree and diploma programs, and specialized technical education programs through its 12 campuses under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute.

