UniversalRoyalCoin Market Capitalization Hits $0.00 (UNRC)

UniversalRoyalCoin (CURRENCY:UNRC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. During the last week, UniversalRoyalCoin has traded 11.4% higher against the dollar. One UniversalRoyalCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. UniversalRoyalCoin has a market cap of $0.00 and $52.00 worth of UniversalRoyalCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001629 BTC.

Altcoin (ALT) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.67 or 0.00247030 BTC.

MazaCoin (MZC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000020 BTC.

BuzzCoin (BUZZ) traded 42.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MAZA (MZC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Version (V) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000029 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000183 BTC.

UniCoin (UNIC) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003102 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Grantcoin (GRT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000133 BTC.

UniversalRoyalCoin Profile

UniversalRoyalCoin (CRYPTO:UNRC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 8th, 2017. The official website for UniversalRoyalCoin is universalroyalcoin.com.

Buying and Selling UniversalRoyalCoin

UniversalRoyalCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is not presently possible to purchase UniversalRoyalCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UniversalRoyalCoin must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UniversalRoyalCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

