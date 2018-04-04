Insider Selling: Upland Software (UPLD) CEO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) CEO John T. Mcdonald sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total transaction of $282,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

John T. Mcdonald also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 9th, John T. Mcdonald sold 50,000 shares of Upland Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total transaction of $1,402,000.00.

Shares of UPLD traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.07. 48,976 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 242,972. Upland Software has a twelve month low of $14.53 and a twelve month high of $31.70. The firm has a market cap of $591.28, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The software maker reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.10. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 19.12% and a negative return on equity of 3.16%. The business had revenue of $27.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.15 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. Upland Software’s revenue was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Upland Software will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lyon Street Capital LLC grew its stake in Upland Software by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Lyon Street Capital LLC now owns 437,377 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,474,000 after buying an additional 48,466 shares during the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Upland Software by 407.9% in the 4th quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 2,040,520 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,198,000 after buying an additional 1,638,744 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Upland Software by 98.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 470,868 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,199,000 after buying an additional 234,191 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Upland Software by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 64,327 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after buying an additional 23,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in Upland Software by 73.3% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 57,706 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after buying an additional 24,404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Upland Software in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Upland Software from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Upland Software to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Upland Software from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Upland Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.67.

About Upland Software

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology (IT), process excellence and operations, finance, professional services, and marketing.

