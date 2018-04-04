Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) Short Interest Update

Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) (TSE:URE) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,734,305 shares, a drop of 0.4% from the February 28th total of 3,750,768 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 238,999 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 15.6 days. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

URG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ur-Energy in a research note on Saturday, January 6th. HC Wainwright set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Ur-Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 5th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ur-Energy in a research note on Sunday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Ur-Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1.38.

In related news, insider Jeffrey T. Klenda sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total value of $71,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,692,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,912,016.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ur-Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $129,000. Gagnon Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ur-Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $352,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI bought a new stake in shares of Ur-Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $833,000. Finally, Global X Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ur-Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,089,000.

Shares of URG stock opened at $0.60 on Wednesday. Ur-Energy has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $0.79.

About Ur-Energy

Ur-Energy Inc is an exploration-stage mining company. The Company is engaged in uranium mining, recovery and processing activities, including the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of uranium mineral properties in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek Project in Sweetwater County, Wyoming.

