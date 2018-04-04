Contrasting USG (NYSE:USG) and JELD-WEN (JELD)

JELD-WEN (NYSE: JELD) and USG (NYSE:USG) are both mid-cap construction companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

JELD-WEN has a beta of 2.35, indicating that its stock price is 135% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, USG has a beta of 1.12, indicating that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

59.6% of JELD-WEN shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.1% of USG shares are held by institutional investors. 4.6% of JELD-WEN shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of USG shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for JELD-WEN and USG, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score JELD-WEN 0 7 6 0 2.46 USG 1 9 4 0 2.21

JELD-WEN currently has a consensus price target of $38.75, suggesting a potential upside of 29.12%. USG has a consensus price target of $37.62, suggesting a potential downside of 5.89%. Given JELD-WEN’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe JELD-WEN is more favorable than USG.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares JELD-WEN and USG’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio JELD-WEN $3.76 billion 0.85 $10.79 million $1.48 20.28 USG $3.20 billion 1.76 $88.00 million $1.80 22.21

USG has lower revenue, but higher earnings than JELD-WEN. JELD-WEN is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than USG, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares JELD-WEN and USG’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets JELD-WEN 0.29% 18.76% 5.29% USG 2.96% 13.59% 6.79%

JELD-WEN Company Profile

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. manufactures and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, and aluminum windows. It also provides other ancillary products and services, such as shower enclosures and wardrobes, moldings, trim boards, lumber, cutstocks, glass, staircases, hardware and locks, cabinets, and screens, as well as molded door skins, and miscellaneous installation and other services. The company markets its products under the JELD-WEN brand; and various regional brands, such as Swedoor, DANA, Corinthian, Stegbar, and Trend. Its customers include wholesale distributors and retailers, as well as individual contractors and consumers. The company was founded in 1960 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

USG Company Profile

USG Corporation, through its subsidiaries, is a manufacturer and distributor of building materials. The Company’s segments include Gypsum, Ceilings and USG Boral Building Products (UBBP). It produces a range of products for use in new residential, new nonresidential, and residential and nonresidential repair and remodel construction, as well as products used in certain industrial processes. Its products are distributed through building materials dealers, home improvement centers and other retailers, specialty wallboard distributors, and contractors. Gypsum segment manufactures and markets gypsum and related products in the United States, Canada, Mexico and Latin America. Ceilings segment manufactures and markets interior systems products in the United States, Canada, Mexico and Latin America. The UBBP segment manufactures, distributes and sells certain building products, mines raw gypsum and sells natural and synthetic gypsum throughout Asia, Australasia and the Middle East.

