UTRUST (CRYPTO:UTK) Price Reaches $0.12

UTRUST (CURRENCY:UTK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 28th. During the last seven days, UTRUST has traded down 20% against the dollar. One UTRUST token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00001791 BTC on popular exchanges including EtherDelta and Kucoin. UTRUST has a market capitalization of $35.16 million and $1.95 million worth of UTRUST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

UTRUST Token Profile

UTRUST launched on December 28th, 2017. UTRUST’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 286,861,074 tokens. The official website for UTRUST is utrust.io. The Reddit community for UTRUST is /r/UTRUST_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for UTRUST is medium.com/@UTRUST. UTRUST’s official Twitter account is @UTRUST_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Utrust is a blockchain-based platform that combines elements from traditional payment systems with the advantages provided by cryptocurrencies. The platform allows users to buy items, digital or physical, with their favorite cryptocurrency or token while providing a consumer-protection system in which coins are held in escrow until the transaction is fully complete. In case of a conflict, the resolution is handled by Utrust. The Utrust platform features its own Ethereum-based token, the UTK. The token provides multiple advantages, including a zero-fee system within the Utrust platform, which means that payments made with the UTK are free of charge. The token also runs on a buy-back & burn program in which part of the revenue generated by Utrust is allocated to the purchase of tokens that are then publicly destroyed, creating a deflationary currency. “

Buying and Selling UTRUST

UTRUST can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta and Kucoin. It is not possible to purchase UTRUST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UTRUST must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UTRUST using one of the exchanges listed above.

