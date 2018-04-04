Vail Resorts (MTN) Receives Daily Media Impact Score of 0.25

News coverage about Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) has trended somewhat positive on Wednesday, Accern reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Vail Resorts earned a daily sentiment score of 0.25 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the company an impact score of 46.7067716036257 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the news articles that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s scoring:

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

Vail Resorts stock traded up $2.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $225.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 249,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,794. The company has a market cap of $8,860.04, a PE ratio of 43.22 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Vail Resorts has a twelve month low of $186.44 and a twelve month high of $237.77.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 8th. The company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.55 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $734.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $716.72 million. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.63 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 27th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 26th. This is an increase from Vail Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 112.64%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MTN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Vail Resorts to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $232.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $250.67.

In other Vail Resorts news, CFO Michael Z. Barkin sold 2,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.45, for a total value of $599,502.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,058 shares in the company, valued at $4,017,002.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Ryan H. Siurek sold 322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.25, for a total value of $71,242.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 520 shares in the company, valued at $115,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: “Vail Resorts (MTN) Receives Daily Media Impact Score of 0.25” was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/vail-resorts-mtn-receives-daily-media-impact-score-of-0-25.html.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 11 mountain resorts, including Vail, Beaver Creek, Breckenridge, and Keystone resorts in Colorado; Park City Mountain resort in Utah; Heavenly, Northstar, and Kirkwood in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; Stowe Mountain resort in Northern Vermont; and Perisher in Australia, as well as three urban ski areas, such as Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin, Afton Alps in Minnesota, and Mount Brighton in Michigan.

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.