Valeritas (VLRX) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Analysis Shows

News headlines about Valeritas (NASDAQ:VLRX) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Valeritas earned a media sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the company an impact score of 44.9601398353618 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of NASDAQ:VLRX traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,081. Valeritas has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $7.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -8.88, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.40.

VLRX has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Valeritas from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Cowen lowered shares of Valeritas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th.

Valeritas Company Profile

Valeritas, Inc is a United States-based company, which is engaged in developing and commercializing treatment solutions that contribute to clinical outcomes for patients. The Company’s portfolio includes V-Go disposable insulin delivery device, which is distributed through retail pharmacy. Its V-Go delivers insulin at a continuous preset basal rate and bolus dosing for adults with Type 2 diabetes requiring insulin.

