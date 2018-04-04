Cowen Downgrades Valeritas (NASDAQ:VLRX) to Market Perform

Cowen cut shares of Valeritas (NASDAQ:VLRX) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Wednesday, March 28th.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Valeritas from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd.

NASDAQ VLRX opened at $2.51 on Wednesday. Valeritas has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $7.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -8.88, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.40.

About Valeritas

Valeritas, Inc is a United States-based company, which is engaged in developing and commercializing treatment solutions that contribute to clinical outcomes for patients. The Company’s portfolio includes V-Go disposable insulin delivery device, which is distributed through retail pharmacy. Its V-Go delivers insulin at a continuous preset basal rate and bolus dosing for adults with Type 2 diabetes requiring insulin.

