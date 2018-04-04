Vallourec (VLOWY) and Valero Energy (VLO) Financial Review

Vallourec (OTCMKTS: VLOWY) and Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Vallourec and Valero Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vallourec $3.28 billion 0.68 -$838.82 million N/A N/A Valero Energy $93.98 billion 0.42 $4.07 billion $4.96 18.54

Valero Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Vallourec.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Vallourec shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.9% of Valero Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Valero Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Vallourec and Valero Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vallourec 0 0 0 0 N/A Valero Energy 0 10 8 0 2.44

Valero Energy has a consensus price target of $94.80, indicating a potential upside of 3.11%. Given Valero Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Valero Energy is more favorable than Vallourec.

Dividends

Valero Energy pays an annual dividend of $3.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Vallourec does not pay a dividend. Valero Energy pays out 64.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Valero Energy has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

Risk and Volatility

Vallourec has a beta of 2.62, indicating that its share price is 162% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Valero Energy has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Vallourec and Valero Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vallourec N/A N/A N/A Valero Energy 4.33% 10.30% 4.63%

Summary

Valero Energy beats Vallourec on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vallourec

Vallourec SA, through its subsidiaries, provides tubular solutions primarily for the energy markets and other industrial applications in the European Union, North America, South America, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through Seamless Tubes and Specialty Products segments. The company produces hot-rolled seamless carbon and alloy steel tubes for the oil and gas, power generation, chemical and petrochemical, and automotive and mechanical engineering industries, as well as produces stainless steel and titanium tubes. It also offers casing and tubing products, and accessories for oil and gas well equipment; well-drilling products, including drill pipes, hole assemblies, and VAM connections and accessories for drill strings; and offshore and onshore line pipes and accessories, as well as tubes for umbilicals. In addition, the company provides hydrocarbon processing tubes; steam tubes and pipes for power plants; titanium and stainless steel welded tubes used in nuclear and conventional power plants; and steam generator tubes for nuclear power plants. Further, it offers hot-rolled pipes and hollow sections used in various applications, including drilling and other platforms, bridges, buildings and other roofed structures, cranes, agricultural and industrial machinery, mechanical components and systems, mining, and offshore projects. Additionally, the company provides coating and welding services for offshore and onshore projects. Vallourec SA was founded in 1899 and is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation (Valero) is an independent petroleum refiner and ethanol producer. The Company’s segments include refining, ethanol and Valero Energy Partners LP (VLP). The refining segment includes its refining operations and the associated marketing activities. The ethanol segment includes its ethanol operations and the associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its ethanol operations. The Company owns logistics assets (crude oil pipelines, refined petroleum product pipelines, terminals, tanks, marine docks, truck rack bays and other assets) that support its refining operations. Some of these assets are owned by VLP, which is a midstream master limited partnership owned by the Company. VLP’s assets include crude oil and refined petroleum products pipeline and terminal systems in the United States Gulf Coast and the United States Mid-Continent regions. Its refineries produce conventional gasolines, premium gasolines and lubricants, among others.

