Valmont Industries (VMI) Hits New 52-Week High and Low at $139.45

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI)’s share price reached a new 52-week high and low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $139.45 and last traded at $140.65, with a volume of 87988 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $146.30.

Several research firms recently commented on VMI. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Valmont Industries from $181.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Valmont Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.75.

The company has a market cap of $3,320.05, a PE ratio of 20.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.65.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.02). Valmont Industries had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The business had revenue of $714.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Valmont Industries will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 21.52%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,824,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $302,561,000 after buying an additional 25,187 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 38,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,385,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 149,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,858,000 after buying an additional 40,424 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Valmont Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $820,000. Finally, Rockefeller Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Valmont Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $1,795,000. Institutional investors own 87.07% of the company’s stock.

About Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, and composite structures and components for the lighting and traffic, wireless communication, and roadway safety industries.

