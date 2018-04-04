ValueChain Hits Market Cap of $0.00 (VLC)

ValueChain (CURRENCY:VLC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. ValueChain has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $209,546.00 worth of ValueChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ValueChain has traded down 17.6% against the dollar. One ValueChain token can currently be bought for $0.0340 or 0.00000500 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007420 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003050 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.37 or 0.00697146 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014584 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014680 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000446 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.47 or 0.00183516 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00036143 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00036090 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About ValueChain

ValueChain’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens. The official website for ValueChain is valuechain.biz.

Buying and Selling ValueChain

ValueChain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EXX. It is not possible to purchase ValueChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ValueChain must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ValueChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

