ValuEngine Downgrades Costamare (CMRE) to Hold

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Costamare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.83.

Costamare stock opened at $6.57 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $699.94, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.99. Costamare has a twelve month low of $5.45 and a twelve month high of $8.18.

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shipping company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $99.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.52 million. Costamare had a net margin of 17.67% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Costamare will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Costamare by 382.3% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 158,164 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 125,371 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Costamare by 61.2% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 297,867 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 113,059 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Costamare by 27.9% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 420,570 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after acquiring an additional 91,650 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Costamare during the third quarter valued at about $337,000. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP raised its stake in shares of Costamare by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 269,090 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 29,010 shares during the last quarter. 23.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Costamare Company Profile

Costamare Inc (Costamare) is a holding company. The Company is an international owner of containerships. The Company is engaged in chartering its vessels to various liner companies. The Company provides marine transportation services around the world by chartering its container vessels to liner operators under long, medium and short-term time charters.

