ValuEngine Downgrades Credicorp (BAP) to Buy

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.25.

BAP stock opened at $233.16 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $18,280.42, a PE ratio of 14.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Credicorp has a 52 week low of $150.71 and a 52 week high of $237.99.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The bank reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter. Credicorp had a net margin of 25.87% and a return on equity of 19.02%. equities analysts anticipate that Credicorp will post 15.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Credicorp by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,847,202 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $798,024,000 after acquiring an additional 85,134 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its stake in Credicorp by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,991,220 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $413,039,000 after acquiring an additional 679,301 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Credicorp by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,295,694 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $268,766,000 after acquiring an additional 36,023 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Credicorp by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,280,187 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $268,690,000 after acquiring an additional 208,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Credicorp by 104.4% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,220,510 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $253,170,000 after acquiring an additional 623,444 shares in the last quarter. 66.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Credicorp

Credicorp Ltd., through its banking and non-banking subsidiaries, provides a range of financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through four segments: Banking, Insurance, Pension Funds, and Investment Banking. The company offers deposits, current accounts, loans, and credit facilities; and provides private pension fund management services to affiliated pensioners.

