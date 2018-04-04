Polymetal Intl (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Polymetal Intl (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, March 28th.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Polymetal Intl from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th.

Shares of AUCOY traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $10.28. 500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 641. The company has a market capitalization of $4,479.05, a P/E ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Polymetal Intl has a one year low of $10.10 and a one year high of $14.25.

Polymetal Intl Company Profile

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in the Russia Federation, Kazakhstan, and Armenia. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals. Its flagship project is the Dukat hub situated in the northeast of Magadan, the Russia Federation.

