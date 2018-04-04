Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, March 28th.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Henderson Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Henderson Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a hold rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Henderson Group in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Gabelli restated a hold rating on shares of Henderson Group in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Henderson Group from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.75.

Shares of JHG traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $32.37. 1,603,561 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 947,840. The company has a market capitalization of $6,453.08, a P/E ratio of 13.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Henderson Group has a one year low of $25.50 and a one year high of $41.64.

Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $505.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.83 million. Henderson Group had a net margin of 36.34% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Henderson Group will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JHG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Henderson Group during the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Teachers Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Henderson Group during the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Henderson Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $131,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Henderson Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Henderson Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

Henderson Group Company Profile

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

