ValuEngine Upgrades Adamas Pharmaceuticals (ADMS) to Buy

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 25th. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Cowen set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.38.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $24.60 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $640.69, a PE ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 10.79 and a quick ratio of 10.69. Adamas Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $13.50 and a 12-month high of $44.00.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.18) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $0.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.84 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.68) EPS. Adamas Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 1435.1% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Adamas Pharmaceuticals will post -5.88 EPS for the current year.

In other Adamas Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Gregory T. Went sold 4,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $116,930.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 182,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,702,207.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Rajiv Patni sold 1,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.94, for a total transaction of $32,476.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $558,099.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,360 shares of company stock worth $164,138 in the last three months. Insiders own 29.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADMS. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 639.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 850,165 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,998,000 after purchasing an additional 735,165 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 632.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 506,369 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,159,000 after purchasing an additional 437,263 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,356,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,680,000. Finally, Ardsley Advisory Partners purchased a new position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,253,000. 77.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, develops, and sells therapies for chronic neurologic disorders. The company's approved/commercial product is GOCOVRI, an amantadine therapy for the treatment of levodopa-induced dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease. Its partnered approved/commercial products include Namzaric (memantine hydrochloride extended-release and donepezil hydrochloride) capsules; and Namenda XR (memantine hydrochloride) extended release capsules for the treatment of moderate to severe Alzheimer's disease.

