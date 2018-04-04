ValuEngine Upgrades Applied Optoelectronics (AAOI) to “Strong-Buy”

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on AAOI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective (down previously from $60.00) on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research report on Monday, January 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Applied Optoelectronics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.03.

Shares of NASDAQ AAOI opened at $24.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $488.69, a PE ratio of 5.67, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.63. Applied Optoelectronics has a 52-week low of $23.51 and a 52-week high of $103.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 3.25.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $79.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.22 million. Applied Optoelectronics had a net margin of 19.34% and a return on equity of 30.08%. research analysts anticipate that Applied Optoelectronics will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Applied Optoelectronics news, Director Richard B. Black sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.37, for a total transaction of $35,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,219,486.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 8.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Krilogy Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics during the third quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Applied Optoelectronics by 218.5% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,918 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc purchased a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics during the third quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics during the third quarter valued at approximately $243,000. 61.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Optoelectronics Company Profile

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc is a vertically integrated provider of fiber-optic networking products, primarily for networking end markets, such as Internet data center, cable television (CATV), fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) and telecommunications (telecom). The Company designs and manufactures a range of optical communications products at varying levels of integration, from components, subassemblies and modules to turnkey equipment.

