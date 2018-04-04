ValuEngine Upgrades Aquinox Pharmaceuticals (AQXP) to Hold

Aquinox Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AQXP) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aquinox Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Canaccord Genuity set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Aquinox Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Aquinox Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, February 11th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Aquinox Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Aquinox Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.80.

NASDAQ:AQXP opened at $13.67 on Monday. Aquinox Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $10.02 and a one year high of $16.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $330.75, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.39 and a beta of -14.26.

Aquinox Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AQXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.10). equities research analysts anticipate that Aquinox Pharmaceuticals will post -2.27 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Aquinox Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 83,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,691 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Aquinox Pharmaceuticals by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 14,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its position in shares of Aquinox Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 282,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,010,000 after purchasing an additional 5,046 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Aquinox Pharmaceuticals by 157.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 21,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 13,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aquinox Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $194,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

About Aquinox Pharmaceuticals

Aquinox Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company discovering and developing targeted therapeutics in disease areas of inflammation and immuno-oncology. The Company’s primary focus is anti-inflammatory product candidates targeting the Src Homology 2 (SH2)-containing inositol-5-phosphatase 1 (SHIP1) enzyme, which is a regulator of a cellular signaling pathway in immune cells, known as the phosphatidylinositol-4,5-bisphosphate 3-kinase (PI3K) pathway.

