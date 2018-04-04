ValuEngine Upgrades Arbutus Biopharma (ABUS) to “Buy”

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Chardan Capital started coverage on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research note on Monday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.25 price target for the company. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of Arbutus Biopharma from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arbutus Biopharma has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.38.

Arbutus Biopharma stock opened at $5.05 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.85, a current ratio of 8.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.35, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 1.06. Arbutus Biopharma has a twelve month low of $2.95 and a twelve month high of $8.25.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $2.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.70 million. Arbutus Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 55.28% and a negative net margin of 796.23%. equities analysts anticipate that Arbutus Biopharma will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABUS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 2.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,413 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares during the period. OxFORD Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 49.2% in the third quarter. OxFORD Asset Management LLP now owns 124,273 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 40,963 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP increased its position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 1.1% in the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 5,266,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,651,000 after acquiring an additional 56,457 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma in the third quarter valued at about $1,393,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 150,720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 21,460 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

Arbutus Biopharma Company Profile

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, formerly Tekmira Pharmaceuticals Corporation, is a therapeutic solutions company. The Company is engaged in discovering, developing and commercializing a cure for patients suffering from chronic hepatitis B infection (HBV), a disease of the liver caused by the hepatitis B virus (HBV).

