ValuEngine Upgrades Asure Software (ASUR) to Buy

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ASUR. Barrington Research set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Asure Software and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 18th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Asure Software from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Dougherty & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price (up previously from $17.00) on shares of Asure Software in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Asure Software in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Asure Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.50.

ASUR stock opened at $13.48 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $154.03, a P/E ratio of 30.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.23. Asure Software has a 52 week low of $9.47 and a 52 week high of $17.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASUR. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Asure Software during the fourth quarter worth about $6,564,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its position in shares of Asure Software by 548.1% in the third quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 450,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,589,000 after buying an additional 380,570 shares during the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Asure Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,357,000. Argent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Asure Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,691,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Asure Software by 150.1% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 215,825 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,047,000 after buying an additional 129,540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.02% of the company’s stock.

About Asure Software

Asure Software, Inc is a global provider of cloud-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions that help companies to bring people, time, space and assets together. The Company serves approximately 6,000 clients in over 80 countries. The Company offers a range of solutions to help its clients optimize and manage mobile workforces and global workspaces.

