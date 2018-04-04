EntreMed (CASI) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

EntreMed (NASDAQ:CASI) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 20th.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CASI. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of EntreMed in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. BidaskClub downgraded EntreMed from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th.

Shares of CASI stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.40. The company had a trading volume of 6,134,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,118. EntreMed has a 52-week low of $0.91 and a 52-week high of $7.20. The company has a market capitalization of $340.07, a P/E ratio of -35.56 and a beta of 0.90.

EntreMed (NASDAQ:CASI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.06). research analysts expect that EntreMed will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Wei-Wu He acquired 3,086,419 shares of EntreMed stock in a transaction on Monday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.24 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,997.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 847,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,745,987.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder China Growth Fund Idg-Accel II acquired 3,086,418 shares of EntreMed stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.19 per share, for a total transaction of $9,845,673.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 24.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CASI. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in EntreMed during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EntreMed during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in EntreMed by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 150,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 37,700 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in EntreMed by 488.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 225,578 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 187,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in EntreMed by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 386,090 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after buying an additional 94,984 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.11% of the company’s stock.

About EntreMed

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of therapeutics addressing cancer and other unmet medical needs in China. Its lead drug candidate is ENMD-2076, an Aurora A/angiogenic kinase inhibitor, which is in multiple Phase II studies in advanced fibrolamellar carcinoma, triple-negative breast cancer, advanced ovarian clear cell carcinomas, and advanced/metastatic soft tissue sarcoma.

