ValuEngine Upgrades Differential Brands Group (DFBG) to Hold

Differential Brands Group (NASDAQ:DFBG) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Differential Brands Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1.00.

DFBG stock opened at $1.45 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $18.36, a PE ratio of -1.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of -1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Differential Brands Group has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $2.45.

Differential Brands Group Company Profile

Differential Brands Group Inc engages in the design, development, sale, and licensing of apparel products and accessories under the Robert Graham brand name worldwide. It operates through Wholesale and Consumer Direct segments. The company's product line includes men's sport shirts, denim jeans, pants, shorts, sweaters, knits, T-shirts, sportcoats, outerwear, and swimwear; shoes, belts, small leather goods, dress shirts, neckwear, tailored clothing, headwear, eye and sun glasses, jewelry, hosiery, underwear, loungewear, and fragrances for men that are produced through third parties under various license agreements; and women's apparel.

