ValuEngine Upgrades Five Below (FIVE) to “Buy”

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Five Below from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Five Below from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. Buckingham Research dropped their price target on Five Below from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Five Below from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price target on Five Below from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.09.

Shares of FIVE stock opened at $71.90 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4,009.24, a P/E ratio of 40.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.58. Five Below has a 52-week low of $41.97 and a 52-week high of $73.86.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $505.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.74 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 26.00% and a net margin of 8.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. equities analysts expect that Five Below will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Five Below declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, March 21st that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below in the 4th quarter worth approximately $440,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below in the 4th quarter worth approximately $365,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,613,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Five Below by 283.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,058 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,325,000 after acquiring an additional 25,922 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Five Below by 121.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 793,756 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $52,642,000 after acquiring an additional 435,463 shares during the period.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc is a specialty retailer offering a range of merchandise for teen and pre-teen customer. The Company offers an assortment of products, including select brands and licensed merchandise across a range of categories, including Style, Room, Sports, Tech, Crafts, Party, Candy and Now. Its product groups include leisure, fashion and home, and party and snack.

