The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 877,395 Shares of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its position in VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR) by 97.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 877,395 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.16% of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Smart Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $7,624,000.

NYSEARCA:FLTR opened at $25.24 on Wednesday. VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a one year low of $25.13 and a one year high of $25.42.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.0501 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. This is an increase from VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 2nd.

