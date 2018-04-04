Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Purchases New Stake in Schwab U S Large Cap Value ETF (SCHV)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U S Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wrapmanager Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U S Large Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $3,016,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U S Large Cap Value ETF by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 223,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,204,000 after acquiring an additional 20,635 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U S Large Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $115,000. Courage Miller Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U S Large Cap Value ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 55,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U S Large Cap Value ETF by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,826,000 after acquiring an additional 11,736 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHV opened at $52.38 on Wednesday. Schwab U S Large Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $48.72 and a 1 year high of $58.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.3316 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 16th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%.

Schwab U S Large Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

