VBI Vaccines, Inc. – (VBIV) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

VBI Vaccines, Inc. – (NASDAQ:VBIV) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.50.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VBIV. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VBI Vaccines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, December 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of VBI Vaccines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VBIV. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of VBI Vaccines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,329,000. General American Investors Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VBI Vaccines during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,562,000. BVF Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of VBI Vaccines during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,237,000. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VBI Vaccines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $262,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of VBI Vaccines during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,000,000. 48.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VBI Vaccines (VBIV) opened at $3.93 on Tuesday. VBI Vaccines has a one year low of $3.04 and a one year high of $5.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 5.26.

VBI Vaccines Company Profile

VBI Vaccines Inc, formerly SciVac Therapeutics Inc, is a biotechnology company. The Company is engaged in developing various technologies that focus on vaccine protection. It has developed an enveloped virus like particle (eVLP) vaccine platform that allows for the design of enveloped VLP vaccines. It is involved in various projects related to human cytomegalovirus (CMV) and other antigens.

