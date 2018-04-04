Vcash Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.18 Million (XVC)

Vcash (CURRENCY:XVC) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. One Vcash coin can now be purchased for $0.34 or 0.00004153 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex and Poloniex. Vcash has a market cap of $5.18 million and $0.00 worth of Vcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Vcash has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Vcash alerts:

Zeitcoin (ZEIT) traded 24.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MACRON (MCRN) traded up 32.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000022 BTC.

GAIA (GAIA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Bitcurrency (BTCR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000030 BTC.

PureVidz (VIDZ) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000040 BTC.

DROXNE (DRXNE) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Ride My Car (RIDE) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Steps (STEPS) traded 22.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000024 BTC.

LetItRide (LIR) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Avoncoin (ACN) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Vcash Coin Profile

XVC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 23rd, 2014. Vcash’s total supply is 15,409,274 coins. The official message board for Vcash is forum.vcash.info. Vcash’s official Twitter account is @VCashinfo. Vcash’s official website is vcash.info.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vcash has invented many breakthrough technologies such as ZeroTime to provide sub-second (safely confirmed) transactions, Node Incentives to ensure the network remains robust and ChainBlender to provide ahead of time transaction anonymity. Currently we are exploring the area of Self Governance. “

Buying and Selling Vcash

Vcash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Poloniex. It is not presently possible to purchase Vcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vcash must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vcash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vcash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.