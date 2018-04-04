Vcash (CRYPTO:XVC) Achieves Market Cap of $5.18 Million

Vcash (CURRENCY:XVC) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 28th. Over the last seven days, Vcash has traded flat against the dollar. Vcash has a market cap of $5.18 million and approximately $0.00 worth of Vcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vcash coin can now be purchased for about $0.34 or 0.00004153 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex and Poloniex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zeitcoin (ZEIT) traded up 75.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MACRON (MCRN) traded 141% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000020 BTC.

GAIA (GAIA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000267 BTC.

PureVidz (VIDZ) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Bitcurrency (BTCR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000030 BTC.

DROXNE (DRXNE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Ride My Car (RIDE) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Steps (STEPS) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000024 BTC.

LetItRide (LIR) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Avoncoin (ACN) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Vcash Profile

Vcash is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 23rd, 2014. Vcash’s total supply is 15,408,939 coins. Vcash’s official Twitter account is @VCashinfo. Vcash’s official message board is forum.vcash.info. The official website for Vcash is vcash.info.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vcash has invented many breakthrough technologies such as ZeroTime to provide sub-second (safely confirmed) transactions, Node Incentives to ensure the network remains robust and ChainBlender to provide ahead of time transaction anonymity. Currently we are exploring the area of Self Governance. “

Buying and Selling Vcash

Vcash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex and Bittrex. It is not currently possible to purchase Vcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vcash must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

