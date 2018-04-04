VectorAI Market Cap Tops $34,010.00 (VEC2)

VectorAI (CURRENCY:VEC2) traded 9.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. One VectorAI coin can now be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular exchanges. VectorAI has a market capitalization of $34,010.00 and approximately $86.00 worth of VectorAI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, VectorAI has traded down 22.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get VectorAI alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,672.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $370.49 or 0.05593870 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $636.17 or 0.09605200 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.71 or 0.01731900 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $165.98 or 0.02506000 BTC.

RaiBlocks (XRB) traded 32.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.58 or 0.00186028 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.36 or 0.00201670 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000843 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.10 or 0.00620541 BTC.

Nano (NANO) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00075738 BTC.

VectorAI Coin Profile

VEC2 is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger-Hashimoto hashing algorithm. It launched on April 30th, 2016. VectorAI’s total supply is 17,116,601 coins. The official website for VectorAI is vector-blockchain.com.

Buying and Selling VectorAI

VectorAI can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is not possible to buy VectorAI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VectorAI must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VectorAI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VectorAI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VectorAI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.