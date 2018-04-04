Vectura Group PLC (VEC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Vectura Group PLC (LON:VEC) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 142.14 ($2.00).

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 160 ($2.25) price target on shares of Vectura Group in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vectura Group in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.39) target price on shares of Vectura Group in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 155 ($2.18) target price on shares of Vectura Group in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Vectura Group to a “sector performer” rating and set a GBX 119 ($1.67) target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th.

Shares of LON VEC traded up GBX 0.05 ($0.00) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 77.70 ($1.09). 1,715,969 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,610,000. Vectura Group has a twelve month low of GBX 70 ($0.98) and a twelve month high of GBX 166.97 ($2.34).

About Vectura Group

Vectura Group plc is engaged in research, development and commercialization of therapeutic products and drug delivery systems for human use. The Company’s products include Ultibro Breezhaler (European Union (EU) and Rest of World (RoW)) – LABA-LAMA; Seebri Breezhaler (EU and RoW) – LAMA; AirFluSal Forspiro (EU and RoW) – ICS-LABA; ADVATE (Global) – Antihaemophilic Factor (Recombinant); Adept (Global) – Icodextrin; Anoro Ellipta (Global) – LAMA-LABA; Relvar Ellipta/Breo Ellipta (Global) – ICS-LABA, and Incruse Ellipta (Global) – LAMA.

