Vericel (VCEL) Sees Large Volume Increase

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 1,883,016 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 81% from the previous session’s volume of 1,039,444 shares.The stock last traded at $11.15 and had previously closed at $9.65.

Several research firms have recently commented on VCEL. Leerink Swann began coverage on Vericel in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. BidaskClub cut Vericel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Vericel from $5.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services cut Vericel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.57. The firm has a market cap of $349.82, a P/E ratio of -22.30 and a beta of 3.18.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $23.35 million during the quarter. Vericel had a negative return on equity of 98.77% and a negative net margin of 27.04%. research analysts anticipate that Vericel will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Vericel by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 44,188 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 11,509 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vericel by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 578,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,155,000 after purchasing an additional 16,350 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vericel during the fourth quarter worth $105,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Vericel during the fourth quarter worth $140,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vericel by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 255,168 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 27,226 shares during the last quarter. 37.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells patient-specific expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with severe diseases and conditions. It markets three autologous cell therapy products, including Carticel and MACI, which are used for the treatment of cartilage defects in the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement that is used for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns comprising greater than or equal to 30 percent of total body surface area in the United States.

