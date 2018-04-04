VeriFone (PAY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

VeriFone (NYSE:PAY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “VeriFone is well-poised to benefit from its dominant position in the electronic payment systems and services market. The company has a robust product portfolio along with several mobile and portable point of sale (POS) solutions. Emergence and adoption of new payment methods like contactless, NFC, and mobile cloud-based payments are other catalysts for Verifone. We are also optimistic about VeriFone’s growth opportunities from its strategic acquisitions and its operations in under penetrated countries. However, declining revenues, divestures and buyout-related woes continue to bother VeriFone. A leveraged balance sheet is another headwind. Introduction of new market entrants and latest technologies is making the market more competitive. In fact, in the past six months, the stock has declined 11.9% as against the industry’s gain of 1.1%.”

Get VeriFone alerts:

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on PAY. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of VeriFone in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of VeriFone in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of VeriFone in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of VeriFone from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of VeriFone in a research note on Sunday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. VeriFone has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.45.

PAY stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.24. 720,886 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,403,558. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $1,670.72, a PE ratio of 16.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.76. VeriFone has a 12-month low of $14.93 and a 12-month high of $21.48.

VeriFone (NYSE:PAY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $425.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.43 million. VeriFone had a positive return on equity of 14.11% and a negative net margin of 8.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. sell-side analysts anticipate that VeriFone will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VeriFone declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 12th that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PAY. Zions Bancorporation purchased a new position in VeriFone in the third quarter worth approximately $108,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in VeriFone in the fourth quarter worth approximately $123,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in VeriFone in the fourth quarter worth approximately $186,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in VeriFone in the fourth quarter worth approximately $199,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new position in VeriFone in the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “VeriFone (PAY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/verifone-pay-downgraded-by-zacks-investment-research.html.

VeriFone Company Profile

VeriFone Systems, Inc offers payments and commerce solutions. The Company is engaged in designing, manufacturing, marketing and supplying a range of payment solutions and complementary services. It provides solutions and services for the retail point-of-sale (POS) that enable various forms of commerce.

Receive News & Ratings for VeriFone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriFone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.