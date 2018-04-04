Verition Fund Management LLC Invests $790,000 in Micron Technology (MU) Stock

Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 19,217 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $790,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,907,706 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $529,730,000 after purchasing an additional 835,541 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. now owns 9,810 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,676,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,279,294 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $93,725,000 after purchasing an additional 398,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 27,653 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

MU has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Cowen set a $53.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $43.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.32.

NASDAQ MU opened at $51.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.58. Micron Technology has a 12-month low of $26.36 and a 12-month high of $63.42. The company has a market capitalization of $60,470.15, a PE ratio of 11.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.32.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 22nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.27. Micron Technology had a net margin of 38.68% and a return on equity of 48.27%. The company had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 58.2% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Micron Technology will post 10.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 1,222 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.77, for a total transaction of $53,486.94. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,969 shares in the company, valued at $2,537,303.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert L. Bailey sold 3,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total transaction of $129,510.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 109,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,745,289.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 36,199 shares of company stock valued at $1,765,617. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Micron Technology, Inc provides semiconductor systems worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers DDR3 and DDR4 DRAM products for computers, servers, networking devices, communications equipment, consumer electronics, automotive, and industrial applications; lower power DRAM products for smartphones, tablets, automotive, laptop computers, and other mobile consumer device applications; DDR2 DRAM and DDR DRAM, GDDR5 and GDDR5X DRAM, SDRAM, and RLDRAM products for networking devices, servers, consumer electronics, communications equipment, computer peripherals, and automotive and industrial applications, as well as for computer memory upgrades; and hybrid memory cube semiconductor memory devices.

