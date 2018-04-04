12,521 Shares in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Purchased by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $714,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Realty Income by 148.8% in the fourth quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 8,685 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Realty Income by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 149,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,541,000 after purchasing an additional 9,393 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,899,000. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Realty Income by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 17,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Realty Income by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 291,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,649,000 after purchasing an additional 5,389 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Realty Income from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Realty Income to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Realty Income and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Realty Income currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.51.

NYSE O opened at $51.74 on Wednesday. Realty Income Co. has a 52 week low of $47.25 and a 52 week high of $62.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $14,704.02, a PE ratio of 16.91, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.18.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.44. Realty Income had a net margin of 26.22% and a return on equity of 5.11%. The business had revenue of $298.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a apr 18 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.2195 per share. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous apr 18 dividend of $0.22. This represents a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 29th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is presently 85.95%.

In related news, EVP Benjamin N. Fox sold 2,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.39, for a total value of $114,687.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $883,387.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company®, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing shareholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,000 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

