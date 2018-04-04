Verition Fund Management LLC Invests $261,000 in Gannett (GCI)

Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gannett (NYSE:GCI) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 22,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Gannett during the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gannett by 213.9% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 9,462 shares during the last quarter. HBK Investments L P bought a new stake in shares of Gannett in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Gannett by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 5,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Gannett in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $180,000. 89.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gannett alerts:

Shares of GCI opened at $9.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Gannett has a 12 month low of $7.36 and a 12 month high of $12.38. The firm has a market cap of $1,121.47, a P/E ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.94.

Gannett (NYSE:GCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. Gannett had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 0.22%. The business had revenue of $854.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $848.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Gannett will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 9th. Gannett’s dividend payout ratio is 62.14%.

In related news, CEO Robert J. Dickey sold 19,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.35, for a total transaction of $202,166.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,328,605.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John M. Zidich sold 28,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.21, for a total value of $286,788.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 78,673 shares of company stock valued at $804,778. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Gannett from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/verition-fund-management-llc-invests-261000-in-gannett-gci-stock-updated.html.

About Gannett

Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company. The company operates through Publishing and ReachLocal segments. The company offers print and digital daily and non-daily publications under the USA TODAY NETWORK brand name in the United States; and Newsquest, which has print and online publications portfolio of approximately 170 news brands and 80 magazines in the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Gannett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gannett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.