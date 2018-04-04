Verition Fund Management LLC Invests $742,000 in DSW, Inc. (DSW) Stock

Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in DSW, Inc. (NYSE:DSW) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 34,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DSW. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of DSW by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,951,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,647,000 after purchasing an additional 354,481 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in DSW by 1.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,051,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,980,000 after acquiring an additional 76,593 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in DSW by 6.6% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,816,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,972,000 after acquiring an additional 236,506 shares during the last quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. lifted its position in DSW by 35.1% during the third quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 3,049,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,492,000 after acquiring an additional 792,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in DSW by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,314,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,554,000 after acquiring an additional 217,410 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

In other DSW news, EVP William L. Jordan sold 34,412 shares of DSW stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total transaction of $773,237.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 88,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,993,201.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 20.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of DSW from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DSW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (up previously from $20.00) on shares of DSW in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. B. Riley reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of DSW in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of DSW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. DSW has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.40.

NYSE:DSW opened at $22.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,796.73, a PE ratio of 14.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.63. DSW, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.14 and a twelve month high of $22.78.

DSW (NYSE:DSW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 13th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.11. DSW had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The firm had revenue of $720.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.46 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that DSW, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 22nd. This is an increase from DSW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. DSW’s payout ratio is 65.79%.

DSW Company Profile

DSW Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a branded footwear and accessories retailer in the United States. The company operates through two segments, DSW and Affiliated Business Group. The company offers dresses, casual and athletic footwear, and accessories under various brands for women, men, and kids.

